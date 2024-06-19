It’s never too late for a sequel, as Tom Cruise so effectively made it clear with the release of Top Gun: Maverick nearly 36 years after the original film. So even though Mel Brooks is about to turn 98 years old, he thought that it was time for a Spaceballs sequel, nearly 37 years after the initial movie. Brooks always has the last laugh. Sorry, Tom! Maybe you should have waited a little longer.

Variety confirmed that a sequel to the 1987 comedy film is in the works, with Josh Gad (Olaf from Frozen, naturally) co-writing and starring in the film.

Earlier this week, Gad posted the news to Instagram, saying “My phone has never exploded as hard as it did today. We are very excited! Early days still, but working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make something worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true.” The flick is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Spaceballs is a cult classic parody film that draws inspiration from Star Wars, Planet Of The Apes, and Star Trek. In 2020, star Bill Pullman said that if there would be a sequel, Brooks would have to be in charge. “It’s up to Mel. Ask him if he has too much money and that’s why he doesn’t do it,” he said. Maybe he ran out of money, because the time is now.

Josh Greenbaum is slated direct the film, which was co-written by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez. Gad added that he and the crew “worship at the alter of all things Brooks” and they are working “alongside Mel to make sure you get what you’ve waited 37 long years for. EVERYTHING.” Those are some big space shoes to fill.

(Via Variety)