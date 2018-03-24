Disney/Lucasfilm

2017 was a rough ride for directors tackling Star Wars projects. The sci-fi behemoth parted ways with Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow ahead of making Episode IX and not too far before that was the eyebrow-raising news that the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed their gig helming Solo: A Star Wars Story. The split was said to have been an issue where Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy held differing creative views from Lord and Miller’s vision. With the duo booted mid-production, the question had been raised on what Lord and Miller’s official credit will be for the film. An answer was provided at the third annual GLAS Animation Festival on Friday.

Speaking at the Burbank event, the 21 Jump Street directors shared how they’ll be credited for their work on the Star Wars cinematic offering.

“We were really proud of the many contributions we made to that film,” said Miller reports Variety. “In light of the creative differences, we elected to take an executive producer credit.”

According to reports at the time of Lord and Miller’s exit, an issue was taken with the pair’s comedic touch and encouragement of improvisation. Based on Miller’s comments at the GLAS Animation Festival, it sounds like the two are choosing to pass on a directorial dispute.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project,” said Lord and Miller when the parting of ways with Solo was announced. “We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

Solo, which saw the directorial reins passed to Ron Howard, is slated to open May 25. Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton star in the picture.

(Via Variety)