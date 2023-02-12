Mario is the most iconic video game character ever (sorry, Turtle Goofy), but you wouldn’t know it from his shows and movies. There aren’t many of them, and the ones that do exist, like the notorious flop Super Mario Bros., aren’t very good. But at least the theme song to The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! still rips.

The latest teaser for The Super Mario Bros. Movie replaces Lou Albano and Danny Wells with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, but don’t worry, there’s no “Mushroom Kingdom, here we come.” Instead, it takes on the form of a low-budget local plumbing commercial for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing, complete with an actress reading off a teleprompter and the Mario rap. There’s also a number (929-556-2746) that’s worth calling.

If you call the number, you are greeted with a message recorded by Charlie Day’s Luigi for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing… It ends with the slogan, “At Super Mario Bros. Plumbing, we don’t say ‘Let’s-a-wait,’ we say ‘Let’s-a-go!'” The team behind Super Mario Bros. Plumbing really thought of everything as the number is even a New York one and Luigi makes a reference to Luigi’s Mansion.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Charles Martinet, opens on April 7, 2023.