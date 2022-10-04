2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Mario fans. Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open at California’s Universal Studios Hollywood, while a new 2D Mario game is reportedly on the way for the Switch. There’s also The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first Mario movie since Bob Hoskins learned Mario was a video game character after agreeing to star in Super Mario Bros. This time, Mario will be played by Chris Pratt, who claimed that his voice for the Italian plumber is “unlike anything you’ve ever heard.”

You’ll be able to judge for yourself on Thursday, October 6, when the trailer has its world premiere at New York Comic-Con. Until then, Nintendo shared the first look at the animated movie, featuring Mario and a bunch of Toads.

Thursday. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. pic.twitter.com/Ttrpn5TXJ5 — Super Mario Movie (@supermariomovie) October 4, 2022

Confirmed: Mario has a Hank Hill rear view. Also, I understand not wanting to show off Peach and Luigi and Donkey Kong already, but where’s Toadette?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Charles Martinet (the GOAT Mario voice) in an undisclosed role, opens on April 7, 2023.