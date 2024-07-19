There’s been a lot of talk over the past decade about how Hollywood is lacking in new movie stars. Where is this generation’s Tom Cruise? Or Julia Roberts? That might be changing. Glen Powell’s charm is enough to carry a film to the top of the box office, while his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney, is one of the most popular young actresses in years — and she’s not even the biggest name on her show. The cast of HBO’s high school-set (for now) drama Euphoria is full of A-list talent, including Zendaya (in two of the best movies of 2024), Sweeney (she was immaculate in Immaculate), Hunter Schafer (getting rave reviews for upcoming horror film Cuckoo), and Jacob Elordi (the Saltburn and Priscilla actor is as tall as he is handsome, which is to say, very).

But because those four, as well as Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, and Storm Reid, among others, are so busy, will they be able to make room for creator Sam Levinson in their schedules?

Here’s everything you need to know about Euphoria season 3.