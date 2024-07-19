There’s been a lot of talk over the past decade about how Hollywood is lacking in new movie stars. Where is this generation’s Tom Cruise? Or Julia Roberts? That might be changing. Glen Powell’s charm is enough to carry a film to the top of the box office, while his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney, is one of the most popular young actresses in years — and she’s not even the biggest name on her show. The cast of HBO’s high school-set (for now) drama Euphoria is full of A-list talent, including Zendaya (in two of the best movies of 2024), Sweeney (she was immaculate in Immaculate), Hunter Schafer (getting rave reviews for upcoming horror film Cuckoo), and Jacob Elordi (the Saltburn and Priscilla actor is as tall as he is handsome, which is to say, very).
But because those four, as well as Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, and Storm Reid, among others, are so busy, will they be able to make room for creator Sam Levinson in their schedules?
Here’s everything you need to know about Euphoria season 3.
Plot
The Euphoria season 2 finale aired on HBO in February 2022. It will be over three years by the time season 3 premieres (yes, it’s officially happening). So, what’s the hold up?
Well, as previously established, lots of folks are busy. Also, there’s been “conversations between the network and creator Sam Levinson on where the action will be set after the characters leave high school,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’s pushing for a five-year time jump, which is maybe something Stranger Things should think about, too.
Another reported issue is that Levinson’s initial scripts “didn’t pass muster with Zendaya,” per Variety, and when he submitted new ones, “HBO execs were now the ones feeling unsatisfied.”
Here’s more, including Detective Rue!
There was a new arc for Zendaya’s Rue, whose character in Levinson’s first pass had been relegated to the background in a somewhat surprising storyline about her working as a private detective, which HBO had immediately vetoed. Among many other ideas for the rewrites, Zendaya had pitched an idea in which Rue, who is now sober as a twentysomething young woman, would be a pregnancy surrogate. But insiders say the new scripts simply didn’t feel like the show tonally.
There’s more drama off-screen for Euphoria than there is on-screen!
Cast
According to HBO, “all of the principal cast” will be back for season 3, including Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer (Jules), and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Ali). Other cast members who are likely to return are Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Nika King (Leslie), Storm Reid (Gia), and maybe Dominic Finke (Elliot). Barbie Ferreira (Kat) is finished with Euphoria, and tragically, Angus Cloud, who played Fez, passed away in July 2023. He will be missed.
Release Date
HBO confirmed that Euphoria season 3 will premiere in 2025, as will The Last of Us season 2, The White Lotus season 3, and Welcome to Derry season 1.
Trailer
There’s no trailer yet, so please enjoy the season 2 blooper reel.