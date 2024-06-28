Back in March, we reported on Sydney Sweeney being the betting favorite to play a Bond Girl in the next James Bond movie (which also requires someone to play, y’know, James Bond). It’s three months later, and Sweeney is still the likeliest choice, although she has some new competition.
According to odds posted on Gambling.com, the Anyone But You actress (+150) has a 40 percent chance of joining Halle Berry, Ursula Andress, and Honor Blackman (as the iconic Pussy Galore) in the 007 universe. But she’s followed closely by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (+175) at 36.4 percent and The Bikeriders accent-haver Jodie Comer (+200) at 33.3 percent.
Honestly? Of the three, Sweeney and Coughlan are talented, but I think Comer would be the best pick. She showed on Killing Eve that she can hold her own in a fight, and she can borrow some costumes from the show, too.
Here are the 10 favorites to play the next Bond Girl:
Sydney Sweeney
Odds: +150
Probability: 40 percent
Nicola Coughlan
Odds: +175
Probability: 36.4 percent
Jodie Comer
Odds: +200
Probability: 33.3 percent
Kaya Scodelario
Odds: +300
Probability: 25 percent
Michelle Keegan
Odds: +350
Probability: 22.2 percent
Dua Lipa
Odds: +400
Probability: 20 percent
Marisa Abela
Odds: +500
Probability: 16.7 percent
Ana de Armas
Odds: +550
Probability: 15.4 percent
Zendaya
Odds: +600
Probability: 14.3 percent
Florence Pugh
Odds: +600
Probability: 14.3 percent
Dua Lipa played a Bond Girl type in Argylle… I think? I never actually watched it after seeing the trailer 45,085 times. But it sounds right.
James Bond 26, as it’s currently known, does not have a release date.
