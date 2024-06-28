sydney sweeney bond girl
Sydney Sweeney Is Considered The Favorite To Play The Next Bond Girl, But She Has Competition From A ‘Bridgerton’ Star

Back in March, we reported on Sydney Sweeney being the betting favorite to play a Bond Girl in the next James Bond movie (which also requires someone to play, y’know, James Bond). It’s three months later, and Sweeney is still the likeliest choice, although she has some new competition.

According to odds posted on Gambling.com, the Anyone But You actress (+150) has a 40 percent chance of joining Halle Berry, Ursula Andress, and Honor Blackman (as the iconic Pussy Galore) in the 007 universe. But she’s followed closely by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (+175) at 36.4 percent and The Bikeriders accent-haver Jodie Comer (+200) at 33.3 percent.

Honestly? Of the three, Sweeney and Coughlan are talented, but I think Comer would be the best pick. She showed on Killing Eve that she can hold her own in a fight, and she can borrow some costumes from the show, too.

Here are the 10 favorites to play the next Bond Girl:

Sydney Sweeney
Odds: +150
Probability: 40 percent

Nicola Coughlan
Odds: +175
Probability: 36.4 percent

Jodie Comer
Odds: +200
Probability: 33.3 percent

Kaya Scodelario
Odds: +300
Probability: 25 percent

Michelle Keegan
Odds: +350
Probability: 22.2 percent

Dua Lipa
Odds: +400
Probability: 20 percent

Marisa Abela
Odds: +500
Probability: 16.7 percent

Ana de Armas
Odds: +550
Probability: 15.4 percent

Zendaya
Odds: +600
Probability: 14.3 percent

Florence Pugh
Odds: +600
Probability: 14.3 percent

Dua Lipa played a Bond Girl type in Argylle… I think? I never actually watched it after seeing the trailer 45,085 times. But it sounds right.

James Bond 26, as it’s currently known, does not have a release date.

(Via Gambling.com)

