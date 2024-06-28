Back in March, we reported on Sydney Sweeney being the betting favorite to play a Bond Girl in the next James Bond movie (which also requires someone to play, y’know, James Bond). It’s three months later, and Sweeney is still the likeliest choice, although she has some new competition.

According to odds posted on Gambling.com, the Anyone But You actress (+150) has a 40 percent chance of joining Halle Berry, Ursula Andress, and Honor Blackman (as the iconic Pussy Galore) in the 007 universe. But she’s followed closely by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (+175) at 36.4 percent and The Bikeriders accent-haver Jodie Comer (+200) at 33.3 percent.

Honestly? Of the three, Sweeney and Coughlan are talented, but I think Comer would be the best pick. She showed on Killing Eve that she can hold her own in a fight, and she can borrow some costumes from the show, too.

Here are the 10 favorites to play the next Bond Girl:

Sydney Sweeney

Odds: +150

Probability: 40 percent

Nicola Coughlan

Odds: +175

Probability: 36.4 percent

Jodie Comer

Odds: +200

Probability: 33.3 percent

Kaya Scodelario

Odds: +300

Probability: 25 percent

Michelle Keegan

Odds: +350

Probability: 22.2 percent

Dua Lipa

Odds: +400

Probability: 20 percent

Marisa Abela

Odds: +500

Probability: 16.7 percent

Ana de Armas

Odds: +550

Probability: 15.4 percent

Zendaya

Odds: +600

Probability: 14.3 percent

Florence Pugh

Odds: +600

Probability: 14.3 percent

Dua Lipa played a Bond Girl type in Argylle… I think? I never actually watched it after seeing the trailer 45,085 times. But it sounds right.

James Bond 26, as it’s currently known, does not have a release date.

(Via Gambling.com)