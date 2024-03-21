Sydney Sweeney is the It Girl of the moment. Could she also be a Bond Girl? The Anyone But You and Euphoria actress is the odds-on favorite to get a ridiculous name like Kissy Suzuki, Pussy Galore, or Holly Goodhead in the next James Bond movie. Instant Casinos has Sydney Sweeney at 5/2, followed by Jenna Ortega (11/2), Lilly Collins (13/2), Millie Bobby Brown (13/2), and Zoey Deutch (8/1), who makes more sense than Eleven from Stranger Things.

I know you’re all wondering: but who will play Money Penny??? Claire Foy currently has the best odds (4/1), then Emilia Clarke (6/1), Lily James (13/2), and Jessica Henwick (9/1). No offense to all those wonderful actresses, but the role of Money Penny should go to one of Sweeney’s grandmas. Maybe all of them. Shake (and/or stir) things up a bit.

Bond 26 is still in the early stages of development. There isn’t even an officially announced replacement for Daniel Craig, who wore his last impeccably-tailored suit in 2021’s No Time to Die. It might be Aaron Taylor-Johnston, as was reported earlier this week, but only if he “wish[es] to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

It’s a tempting role for any actor, as long as you don’t stick around long enough where you’d “rather slit my wrists” than play Bond one more time.