Taylor Swift is heading to the Tribeca Film Festival to discuss her magnum opus, the All Too Well short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Stanger Things’ Sadie Sink.

All Too Well: The Short Film, directed, produced, written, and starring Swift, will screen at the Beacon Theater on June 11th with Swift giving a talk beforehand as a part of the Tribeca Film Festival. It seems like she is determined to get an Oscar nomination before her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Good for her! Swifties will undoubtedly try to attend the screening, which they can do for several hundreds of dollars (probably). Tickets are available to those who have festival passes.

The movie is an alleged fictional take on Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal almost a decade ago. She premiered the 13-minute film last fall before projecting it during her performance on Saturday Night Live (a bold move). The song was released as a part of her re-recording of her past records in order to gain control of her masters.

Other artists who will lead talks during the festival include Pharrell, Seth Meyers with Aidy Bryant, and Cynthia Ervio, with other events featuring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. So, just another New York City day! The Tribecca Film Festival takes place June 8-19th in NYC.