It’s been 18 days since Hollywood was changed forever by the infamous Oscars Slap and it’s likely that we will never hear the end of it. Celebs were divided, with some praising Will Smith, while others were traumatized, and Daniel Radcliffe didn’t care at all. Well, it looks like The Slap has caused even more drama for Thandiwe Newton.

According to a report by the Sun, Newton was on set of the latest Magic Mike installment when an alleged argument arose between her and producer/star Channing Tatum about The Slap. It seems that Newton, who was called an “absolute diva” by anonymous members of the movie’s crew in the piece, became “unimaginably vicious” over the last few days, and it escalated while discussing the incident.

According to a witness from the crew quoted in the piece: “They fell out over the debacle at The Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation. It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated – Channing got into this car and he disappeared. People looked at each other and thought, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to be filming.'” The crew had been filming for just under two weeks in West London.

Tatum then allegedly fired her from the movie. “After the row, he just went ‘I am not working with her anymore.’ Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.” The source said. “Everything we’ve shot for the last 11 days has to be reshot with a new cast member.” According to Warner Bros., Newton decided to “step away” from the production to deal with family matters. She will be replaced by Salma Hayek.

It’s unclear how the conversation went down, but Tatum doesn’t seem like the type of person to let these things go. Filming for the third installment of the hit franchise already has caused drama earlier this month when ‘sex-starved’ super fans began to arrive on set to get a glimpse at the cast. Tatum was already hesitant to keep the Magic Mike magic alive, so let’s hope this doesn’t make him stop production altogether. We need an inspirational film like Magic Mike to mend the broken hearts of Hollywood.