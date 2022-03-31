It hasn’t even been a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and Daniel Radcliffe is already sick of hearing about it. You and me both, buddy. While appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, The Lost City star was asked for his thoughts about the incident, which everyone from Jim Carrey to Joe Rogan to the White House has weighed in on. “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” he replied.

Radcliffe also explained what it’s like have jokes made at your own expense at awards shows. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he said. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like, I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.”

That — “maybe it’ll end soon” — is how many people feel about The Slap, including me. My tipping point happened at the movie theater last night (go see Everything Everywhere All at Once!), when the two guys I was sitting next to you went from arguing about NFTs (the words “it’s a club” were used in defense of those damn dirty apes) to faking outrage about Smith’s “assault” on Rock. “Dramatically bored” is right.

