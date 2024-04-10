Robert Downey Jr Oscars
When Are The 2025 Oscars?

With the 2024 Oscars now concluded in all of its naked John Cena glory, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is already barreling full steam ahead into next year’s award ceremony.

The 2025 Oscars are set for Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will air live at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on ABC. As of right now, a host has not been locked down. Should Jimmy Kimmel do the honors again, it will be his fifth time hosting the Oscars, putting him in the rare company of Johnny Carson. However, Billy Crystal and Bob Hope still hold the record for the most hosting gigs, so Kimmel still has a way to go to join their ranks.

According to IndieWire, the Academy has also unveiled the key dates for events like the Governors Awards and the Oscar Nominee luncheon as well as deadlines for votings.

You can see those dates below:

Thursday, November 14, 2024
General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline

Sunday, November 17, 2024
Governors Awards

Monday, December 9, 2024
Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, December 13, 2024
Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Eligibility period ends

2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, January 12, 2025
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Friday, January 17, 2025
Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 10, 2025
Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Scientific and Technical Awards

The 97th Annual Academy Awards take place on March 2, 2025.

(Via IndieWire)

