When Are The 2025 Oscars?

With the 2024 Oscars now concluded in all of its naked John Cena glory, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is already barreling full steam ahead into next year’s award ceremony.

The 2025 Oscars are set for Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will air live at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on ABC. As of right now, a host has not been locked down. Should Jimmy Kimmel do the honors again, it will be his fifth time hosting the Oscars, putting him in the rare company of Johnny Carson. However, Billy Crystal and Bob Hope still hold the record for the most hosting gigs, so Kimmel still has a way to go to join their ranks.

According to IndieWire, the Academy has also unveiled the key dates for events like the Governors Awards and the Oscar Nominee luncheon as well as deadlines for votings.

You can see those dates below:

Thursday, November 14, 2024

General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline Sunday, November 17, 2024

Governors Awards Monday, December 9, 2024

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT Friday, December 13, 2024

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Oscar Shortlists Announcement Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Eligibility period ends 2025 Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT Sunday, January 12, 2025

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Friday, January 17, 2025

Oscar Nominations Announcement Monday, February 10, 2025

Oscar Nominees Luncheon Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Scientific and Technical Awards

The 97th Annual Academy Awards take place on March 2, 2025.

