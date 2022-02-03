Conservative news site The Daily Wire is releasing a movie, for some reason, starring none other than controversial sperm-selling weirdo Vincent Gallo. If you feel so inclined to watch it, good news! They are releasing it for free on YouTube.

The movie, a thriller titled Shut In, (not to be confused with the 2016 Naomi Watts film of the same name) will also star Rainy Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell. Qualley stars as a young mother who is held captive by a violent ex, played by none other than Gallo. (Perhaps Qualley did not realize The Daily Wire is the site of conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro? We will give her the benefit of the doubt.) The movie did have promise when it was initially being developed, as Jason Bateman was attached to direct, but the job eventually went to Disturbia director D.J. Caruso in 2019.

The Daily Wire picked up the film for a US-only stream, that will also include a trailer premiere for the next Daily Wire film, Terror On The Prairie. This isn’t the first movie The Daily Wire has acquired–according to the site, their live-stream of 2020’s Run Hide Fight attracted 300,000 viewers.

The movie premieres on YouTube Thursday, Feb. 10th at 9 pm.