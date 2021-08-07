Ben Shapiro isn’t only one of the loudest and most frequently dunked members of the far-right. He’s also a bit of a snot. He has a short temper and, when confronted, he gets flustered and responds with withering sarcasm and childish boasts. Maybe you remember the time he got slammed for telling noted British conservative journalist Andrew Neil, during a heated debate he was badly losing, that “I’ve never heard of you.” So of course when he ventured outside his bubble and humiliated himself on Real Time with Bill Maher, his only response was to be act like a jerk.

The Daily Wire co-founder and former Breitbart employee was granted a platform by Maher, there to promote his new book The Authoritarian Movement. Is it a tome about Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s descent into actual fascism? Of course not. It’s about…cancel culture and the left being mean to conservatives and such. One critic of Shaprio’s latest doorstop is Malcolm Nance, a former Navy officer and current MSNBC contributor. As it happens Nance was also on Maher’s show, sitting next to Shapiro.

“It’s a nice title for his book, and I think a lot of people who would assume that he’s talking about real authoritarianism could be trapped into giving you $28.99,” Nance quipped. He also pointed out that it would maybe be more apropos to write about Trump instigating a failed coup on Jan. 6, not, as he called it, “Twitter gossip.”

Shapiro did what he often does: try to change the subject. He attempted to move the conversation to Critical Race Theory. After Nance addressed it, Shapiro did it again. But Nance wasn’t biting. “Is this what you do on your show? Because it sucks.”

But Shapiro had a clever rejoinder: “You know, Malcolm, I… I appreciate that, but I will comfort myself tonight by sleeping on my bed made of money.”

The comeback earned lots of mockery on social media.

I’m amazed that Shapiro actually said this on national television, simply because he was told his show ‘sucks.’ A reminder, yet again, that the conservatives who rail against ‘snowflakes’ are the biggest ‘snowflakes’ of all. Amazing. https://t.co/Yj29emZk22 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 7, 2021

Ben Shapiro getting obviously frustrated in an argument and then responding with "I will comfort myself tonight by sleeping on my bed made of money," as his "fuck you", really says all you need to know about him. It also says a lot about his fans who think that retort was a burn. — Scott Santens 🧢🏄‍♂️ (@scottsantens) August 7, 2021

News: – Marjorie Taylor Greene ekes out cage match win vs Alabama feral pig – Search for Joe Rogan medical degree enters 12th year – Mike Rowe also a non-doctor – Ben Shapiro sleeps alone on bed made of money – STURGIS: Extroverted Delta Variant excited to make new friends — Eric the editor 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸🍻⚽️ (@Editor_of_Eric) August 7, 2021

a bed made of money would be uncomfortable — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) August 7, 2021

"I will comfort myself tonight on my bed made of money." Pretty much sums him up. Anything for a buck. — Dr. Krista S. Jacobsen (@KristaJacobsen) August 7, 2021

Others marveled at how thin-skinned Shapiro is.

I’m always impressed with what a thin skinned baby Ben Shapiro is. https://t.co/CeLjC3XnNa — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 7, 2021

And others enjoyed watching Shapiro get owned.

.@MalcolmNance had Ben Shapiro popping veins out of his neck and reevaluating life choices. Poor lil tink tink. Why so angry? pic.twitter.com/VG1h1gXNYu — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 7, 2021

Thank you to @MalcolmNance for speaking eloquent truth and not suffering fools—of whom @benshapiro is clown prince. No thanks to @billmaher for continuing to give dangerous bigots like Shapiro a platform. https://t.co/Mz9SMaDt7t — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 7, 2021

You can watch the full segment in the video above.

(Via The Daily Beast)