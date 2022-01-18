Jenny Ortega and Maddie Ziegler bond over a traumatic school shooting in The Fallout, the directorial debut from actress Megan Park. The movie follows Ortega as high schooler Vada, who survives a school shooting and navigates her trauma after the incident. Vada forms a close friendship with Mia, played by Ziegler. The pair bond over their shared experience, despite their different backgrounds. The aftermath of the shooting leads Vada to change her outlook on her family, friendships, and life in general, as shown in the gut-wrenching trailer.

Shailene Woodley also stars as Ana, Vada’s therapist. Woodley and Park previously starred alongside each other in The Secret Life of The American Teenager, another candid look at the reality of what teens experience in a modern-day high school. The trailer is filled with emotional breakdowns, cathartic screams, and at least one TikTok dance, all set to a slowed-down Billie Eilish track which gives the movie a realistic Gen Z feel. Eilish’s brother Finneas also produce the soundtrack to the film.

Both Ortega and Ziegler have had a busy few months. Ortega has a role in the latest Scream film, and Ziegler danced onscreen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.



The Fallout debuts on January 27th on HBO Max.