After years of trying to get a solo movie off the ground, Warner Bros. is finally delivering The Flash starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. Miller first appeared as the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before having a more prominent role in Justice League. The Flash also had a brief cameo in Suicide Squad as well as the season finale of Peacemaker, but now, Miller gets to cut loose in a standalone film that will take the classic DC Comics character on a multiversal adventure alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman. Here’s everything we know about The Flash:

Release Date The Flash will zoom into theaters on June 16, which is just around the corner. Advance screenings have already happened, so the odds of the film getting tripped up between now and its release are very slim. Cast Miller returns as Barry Allen, a police lab technician who becomes empowered with the Speed Force following a freak accident. He now has the ability to move at such incredible speeds that he’s no longer confined by the known laws of physics or… time. In a surprise casting coup, Keaton also returns as his iconic version of Batman, who was last seen in 1992’s Batman Returns. Sasha Calle is also along for the ride as the new big screen version of Supergirl, and Michael Shannon’s General Zod makes a villainous appearance thanks to the film’s reality-breaking story.

Plot Here’s the official synopsis: Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe? If you want to know even more about The Flash, you can check out Mike Ryan’s review of the film. Secret Ending: According to reports, Warner Bros. is keeping the ending to The Flash tightly under wraps. The studio has reportedly gone so far as to blur out the movie’s secret ending during advance screenings to prevent spoilers from leaking out. As for what Warner Bros. is hiding in The Flash‘s final moments is anybody’s guess, but this is an unprecedented move. Not even Marvel has gone this far to protect the ending to a film.