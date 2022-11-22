When Does ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stream On Paramount+?

After soaring to new heights (literally) over the summer, the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick will finally land on streaming services in time to force your extended family to watch it over the holidays and have the spirited Christmas debate: should Miles Teller have kept his mustache?

The second installment in the Top Gun franchise follows Tom Cruise as he picked up right where he left off over 35 years ago. The sequel racked up over $1 billion at the box office after being released on Memorial Day weekend after several year-long COVID delays. Cruise fought for the movie to get a theater release, which definitely worked in its favor as it became the highest-grossing movie of the year….so far!

The movie was available for VOD beginning in August, though Paramount wanted to wait a little bit longer for Cruise & Co to bring their talents to Paramount+, which obviously helped boost sales. Top Gun: Maverick will be available for streaming globally starting Thursday, December 22nd. Fans in South Korea and France will have to wait until 2023.

So after you and your family have that last slice of pecan pie and congregate in the living room for a fun holiday movie, feel free to recommend the new Christmas classic, Top Gun: Maverick. At least one person in the room will probably agree with you! Hey, if Die Hard can be a Christmas movie Top Gun deserves its moment, too.

