Not only is Eddie Murphy’s upcoming cinematic reunion with Arsenio Hall actually happening, but the confirmed Coming to America sequel also features an increasingly impressive supporting cast. Sure, Murphy and Hall will also be joined by fellow alums James Earl Jones and Shari Headley, as well as newcomers like Wesley Snipes, Lesley Jones and Kiki Layne. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, yet another Saturday Night Live alum has signed on for a small role.

Tracy Morgan, who recently appeared on CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot and whose TBS comedy The Last O.G. was renewed for a third season, is joining the cast. What’s more, per THR, it seems that Morgan’s role in the film will actually be hugely relevant to the plot:

The new story sees Akeem, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America. Jones is playing the son’s mother, a woman who had a one-night stand with Akeem, leading to pregnancy. Morgan will play Jones’ brother, a hustler named Reem.

So, Morgan, a famously calm and collected stand-up comedian, will be playing the brother of the African crown prince’s one-night stand turned child’s mother. Sounds like a very calm and collected role for the comic.

