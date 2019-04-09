‘It’s Official!’: The ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Is Underway, Starting With This Eddie Murphy And Arsenio Hall Reunion

Entertainment Editor
04.09.19

Paramount Pictures

Coming 2 America — the long-gestating sequel to the highly-quotable 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America — is “official” according to Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. She’s working on the sequel, a big get for Paramount Pictures as she is coming to Coming 2 America just after her Oscar win for Black Panther. On Monday, she shared pictures of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s reunion on Instagram, saying, “It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar.”

Around The Web

TAGSarsenio hallCOMING 2 AMERICACOMING TO AMERICACRAIG BREWEREDDIE MURPHYJAMES EARL JONESKenya BarrisRuth Carter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 18 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 21 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP