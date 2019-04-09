Paramount Pictures

Coming 2 America — the long-gestating sequel to the highly-quotable 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America — is “official” according to Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. She’s working on the sequel, a big get for Paramount Pictures as she is coming to Coming 2 America just after her Oscar win for Black Panther. On Monday, she shared pictures of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s reunion on Instagram, saying, “It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar.”