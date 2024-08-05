trap hartnett
A ‘Trap’ Meme Is Getting Out Of Control In The Twistiest, Most Shyamalan-Appropriate Way

You know that website, X? It used to be a bird, but everyone goes there to complain? Well, the FBI or whatever heard that you were gonna log on today so they wanted to make sure you saw a ton of ads for things you don’t need but will buy anyway. That whole website is a Trap. What are you still doing over there! (But occasionally there’s something worth sticking around for.)

M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest movie Trap centers around a pop concert that was set up to take down The Butcher, a violent serial killer played by Josh Hartnett. Does it make sense? Not really, but who cares!

In the film, a stadium merch employee played by Jonathan Langdon essentially reveals the whole plot to the serial killer himself by summing up the entire premise while ignoring others customers in line: “You know The Butcher? The freakin’ nut job that goes around chopping people up? The feds hear that he’s gonna be here today. So they set up a trap for him. This whole concert is a trap.”

Obviously, this formula can be applied to many movies where someone is being hunted down, which inspired a brand-new meme format. That’s all we can really ask from movies, these days. And there are some good ones:

Did all of these traps work? No. Did it work for The Butcher? Maybe! You’ll just have to see. Trap is now in theaters, but the whole thing is a trap, so be careful.

