M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest movie Trap centers around a pop concert that was set up to take down The Butcher, a violent serial killer played by Josh Hartnett. Does it make sense? Not really, but who cares!

In the film, a stadium merch employee played by Jonathan Langdon essentially reveals the whole plot to the serial killer himself by summing up the entire premise while ignoring others customers in line: “You know The Butcher? The freakin’ nut job that goes around chopping people up? The feds hear that he’s gonna be here today. So they set up a trap for him. This whole concert is a trap.”

Obviously, this formula can be applied to many movies where someone is being hunted down, which inspired a brand-new meme format. That’s all we can really ask from movies, these days. And there are some good ones:

“You know Harry Potter? The kid wizard that goes around just lucking his way into victory? Well, the Death Eaters or whatever heard his name was gonna be in the Goblet of Fire, so they set up a trap for him. This whole Tri-Wizard Tournament is a trap.” pic.twitter.com/RfNp6nyfv4 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 4, 2024

You know Donna Sheridan? The hotel owner? Well her daughter Sophie found out she slept with three guys the year before she was born so she invited all three to the wedding. This whole thing is a trap pic.twitter.com/gQmbkD38Wa — Marc (@marcsnetiker) August 5, 2024

You know Jeremy Renner? The Avengers actors who goes around making soulful pop music? Well, the feds or whatever heard he was gonna be posting today, so they set up an app for him. This whole app is a trap” pic.twitter.com/XpBkXWQPr6 — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) August 4, 2024

“you know John Wick? the frickin nut job that goes around just shooting everyone on sight… well the feds or whatever heard he was gonna be at this museum today, so they set up a trap for him. this whole museum is a trap” pic.twitter.com/N1R7QvuzMd — Educated Wish 🔜 TIFF 2024 (@Drokcomedy) August 4, 2024

You know Logan Roy? The Waystar CEO? He told his people this was a business trip dinner, but actually, he’s trying to find out who spoke to a biographer & spooked the Pierce family. He’s gonna make them play Boar on the Floor, dude. This whole thing is a trap pic.twitter.com/dAAbVG74lm — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) August 5, 2024

You know Nick Parker and Lizzie James? They had twins who were separated at birth, raised with zero knowledge of each other’s existence. Then they met at summer camp. So they switched places and invited their parents here in hopes of reconciliation. This whole thing is a trap. pic.twitter.com/O2YNmKSJnB — Scott Thomas (he / him / his) (@OGScottieT) August 5, 2024

You know Ethan Hunt? The frickin nut job that goes around jumping off lethally high platforms… well The Entity or whatever heard he was gonna be at this party today, so they set up a trap for him. This whole party is a trap. pic.twitter.com/VC3C9qk25T — lauren al-gaib (@saladmonkeyy) August 3, 2024

You know Regal Theaters? You know how they say that the movie starts at a certain time? Well it turns out…they don’t. They actually start 10 minutes AFTER the listed time. It’s a ruse to get people into the theater and watch ads for a half hour. This whole thing is a trap. https://t.co/umlYVDniAv pic.twitter.com/Vks2ShSpNP — Jared (@JaredShameless) August 4, 2024

“You know The Rizzler? That freakin nut job who goes around rizzing people up? Well the feds found out he’s gonna be here and set the whole thing up to trap him. This entire Costco is a TRAP.” pic.twitter.com/a8UFzutjVt — I don’t know shit about shit 🇵🇸 (@crusteater) August 4, 2024

You know Macavity? The frickin’ nut job that goes around breaking every human law and breaking laws of gravity… Well, Old Deuteronomy or whatever heard he was gonna be under the Jellicle Moon today, so they set up a trap for him. This whole Jellicle Ball is a trap. pic.twitter.com/CZkGKIhPOm — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) August 4, 2024

“you know dracula? the frickin nut job that goes around just sucking people’s blood… well the feds or whatever heard he was gonna be on a boat today, so they set up a trap for him. this whole boat is a trap” pic.twitter.com/qNEgaYvcYd — rory🚶‍♀️ (@roryofffilm) August 3, 2024

“You know Sauron? The frickin dark lord who is searching for the One Ring… well Gandalf or whatever heard he was gonna send the rest of his army from Mordor today when the Men of the West show up, so they set up a trap for him. This whole ‘For Frodo’ final battle is a trap.” pic.twitter.com/KFEWKIsk3q — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 4, 2024

“You know Indiana Jones? The frickin' nut job that goes around just breaking into ancient temples… Well, the Chachapoyan Warriors or whatever heard he was gonna be in Peru today, so they set up a trap for him. This whole cave is a trap.” pic.twitter.com/KSWrYZ3ecF — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) August 3, 2024

Did all of these traps work? No. Did it work for The Butcher? Maybe! You’ll just have to see. Trap is now in theaters, but the whole thing is a trap, so be careful.