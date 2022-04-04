In space, no one can hear you scream, “April Fools!” Unfortunately for Tyrese Gibson, he’s back on Earth, and the Fast & Furious star apparently fell victim to an April 1st prank.

On April Fools’ Day, Twitter user @Lynchreborn tweeted a quote supposedly said by Martin Scorsese, who made a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans angry when he didn’t call Thor: The Dark World the greatest movie of all-time, or whatever. “I was aghast to find out [Morbius] was based on a comic book. This is the truest height of cinema and even I cannot top it. A wise man admits when he is wrong and I was wrong, I apologize to all comic book movies,” the quote reads, along with the hashtag #MorbiusSweep and a photo of the Oscar-winning director at the Morbius premiere.

Scorsese, needless to say, did not say this. He also did not attend the Morbius premiere (it would have been awkward when he and Bella Thorne wore the same outfit). But Tyrese — who played Simon Stroud in the surprisingly successful Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie — shared the tweet on his Instagram, apparently believing it was real.

“Wow wow wow I can’t believe what just happened whoa… Cheers and hats off to you [director Daniel Espinosa] this is so amazing King! This is the KING of KINGS of cinema Martin Scorsese this is huge,” Gibson wrote in a post that has since been deleted after he was clowned on by, oh, pretty much everyone. This is his Joker origin story.

tyrese thinking martin scorsese actually called morbius the height of cinema is the funniest thing that’s happened all week pic.twitter.com/YSg42IoRcW — perdhap (@perdhap2) April 3, 2022

Tyrese needs to invite Scorsese to Gibsihana as an apology for spreading misinformation.