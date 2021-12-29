The true Tyrese Gibson-heads among us have known for years that the Fast/Furious comic relief character is so obsessed with Benihana’s that he had his own custom replica built in his backyard, an amenity known as “Gibsihana.” As Gibson told Uproxx back in June, “I’ve probably fed about 7,000 people in the last ten years and it’s like the favorite thing to do.”

My personal theory is that Gibson became Benihana-pilled when he starred alongside Devon Aoki in his first Fast film, 2 Fast 2 Furious; Aoki, of course, being the heir to the Benihana fortune — the daughter of Benihana’s founder, the Olympic wrestler turned restaurateur turned hot air balloon pioneer Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki. But who knows, one doesn’t necessarily need a personal connection to appreciate an onion volcano.

Before now, the only glimpses the world had to Gibsihana was through Aziz Ansari’s Instagram posts from 2016. But then this year, Tyrese put the house on the market. Having bought it for $1.385 million back in 2011, it was originally listed for $3.5 million in Spring of 2021. It was reportedly relisted in November for $2.895 million, by The Oppenheim Group, of Selling Sunset fame. (If your realtor doesn’t have a reality show what are you even doing?)

The Redfin listing, linked in Tyrese’s Instagram profile, describes the 7-bedroom, 7-bath house as: “A fully private and gated Mediterranean estate in the Walnut Acres neighborhood of Woodland Hills situated on nearly half an acre of land. This impressive compound features a beautifully appointed 5,415 sq. ft. main house with additional backyard structures totaling 2,980 sq. ft.”

Raise your hand if your entire house could fit inside Tyrese’s “additional backyard structures.” Anyway, we’re probably all here for the pictures, so let’s get to the entree. Here it is, Gibsihana’s:

There doesn’t appear to be a sign announcing it as “Gibsihana,” (perhaps it was removed for easier branding by the future owners, I like to imagine it will soon become a Frank Stallonihana’s) — though it is helpfully situated on “Visionary Lane.” What a great idea, I think I’ll be buying my wife a customized “Boss Bitch Blvd” street sign for her birthday.

Here we have the interior:

I’m not sure what the circular mirror next to the hot hibachi is for. Perhaps for fixing your lipstick after Tyrese’s personal chef flips a seared shrimp into your mouth.