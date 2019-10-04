Martin Scorsese Called Marvel Movies ‘Not Cinema’ And Compared Them To Theme Parks

Black Panther may have been nominated for Best Picture (with Avengers: Endgame behind it?), but Martin Scorsese thinks a Golden Ticket Award would have been more appropriate. In the latest issue of Empire magazine, the legendary filmmaker said Marvel movies are not “cinema” and compared the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a theme park.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” Scorsese isn’t slamming or throwing shade at Marvel movies or theme parks, for that matter; he’s, at pointed out by New York‘s Matt Zoller Seitz, “saying they are primarily visceral experiences and feats of engineering. It’s not that radical of an opinion. And he’s allowed to have it.” I’m sure famously level-headed Marvel fans will feel the same way.

But Martin can release a movie made for Netflix and still call it cinema, a movie that uses so much cgi on its main actors and it doesn’t even look good. But he will still call it high cinema. Hypocrite much, Mcu movies are cinema, haters always trying to bring down the king. — All Blacks 🏴🇳🇿🏆🏆🏆🏉🏴 (@GunSlin14083067) October 3, 2019

That guy does make one good point: both The Irishman and Captain Marvel used de-aging technology to make old dudes look, well, less old. We’re not so different, you (Marvel) and I (Marty). Anyway, something tells me that even though Scorsese’s fielding all this criticism, I think he’ll be alright. The Irishman premieres on November 27.

