Very early Monday morning, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel alerted the world to the start of Fast and Furious 9 filming, and things are now getting real(er) with weigh-ins from a few heavyweight cast members. Nope, that doesn’t mean that The Rock has been written into the sequel at the very last moment — remember, he’s busy with promoting Hobbs and Shaw, due to arrive on August 2 — although he hasn’t closed the door to finishing “unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom [Vin Diesel]” in a tenth installment to the franchise’s main branch. For now, Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are here to marvel in an Instagram video over number nine. Diesel did most of the talking:
“Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow. Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it? … We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle. One hard-earned but it feels like…we’re just so grateful. We’re grateful to you Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. The incredible crew. The incredible cast, and most importantly, we’re so grateful to you world that has adopted this franchise, and can you believe it? That’s so awesome. We’re so blessed and we love you so much.”
Meanwhile, The Rock hasn’t (at least not yet) said anything about Fast 9 filming, although he’s been Instagramming his latest cheat meal like a pro … is he stress eating? Nah. Maybe he’s fueling up for continuing his biggest feud someday, though (let me hold on to that hope).
Fast 9 will star not only Diesel and Rodriguez as Dom and Letty but John Cena, who joined this sequel to possibly to replace The Rock. In addition, Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Jordana Brewster (Mia), Ludacris (Tej), and the aformentioned Emmanuel (Ramsey) are back on board. As previously reported, Rodriguez returned after successfully lobbying for a female writer’s inclusion, and the film currently holds a May 22, 2020 release date. Oh, and Tyrese and Ludacris also shared some photos from the set.
View this post on Instagram
Here with our producer SAMANTHA Vincent who happens to be Vin’s actual sister she’s so powerful and significant in this franchise…… @vincentsamantha and the president VOLTRON ENTERPRISES and ALL things TYRESE!!! @mcanelab aka Isabella Castro President, my manager MUSICALLY and now my manager THEATRICALLY I wanna remind you guys that it’s never about the start it’s always about the BIG FINISH!!!! These 2 powerful women have both PAID THEIR DUES been in the belly of hells…. And stayed loyal to embrace the fruits of these heavens…….. #OneRaceProductions #VoltronEnterprises behind every king and alpha leader is an even stronger/patient QUEEN of implementation of the DREAMERS!!!! #VivaMexico #Fast9 #WomenInPowerfulPlaces moving quietly but killing it!!!!!! Ps I can promise you….No one wants to be on the other side of negotiating a deal on the other side of these two…….