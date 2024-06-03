When we previously checked in with Benoit Blanc, Netflix had just scooped up the rights to the then-untitled Knives Out sequels, and Rian Johnson was ready to expand the universe beyond just the normal knives we’ve come to know and love. Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hit the streamer in 2022, and now that Blanc has recovered from Edward Norton’s shenanigans, he’s off to solve another case with a fresh new cast of characters (and suspects). The third installment in the mystery franchise will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and the film is swiftly coming together. It feels like every day we wake up with a brand new cast announcement of a potential murder suspect or comic relief sidekick. There are a lot of things to keep track of when it comes to this movie, so here is everything we know so far about the highly anticipated sequel. Get your knife sharpener ready.

Plot Just like the two installments before, the plot is shrouded in mystery, but will follow the same formula. According to Netflix, the installment will be a “brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects.” It’s not giving much to go on, but that’s the mystery of it all. We do know that Johnson looks to classic whodunits for inspiration. Earlier this year, Johnson posted about working on the third film. “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.” As always, there will be some red herrings and twists, so who knows what to expect. Cast The Knives Out franchise has adopted a reputation for having a cast jam-packed with fan-favorites. Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc, the world-famous investigator who somehow finds himself surrounded by murder suspects. So far, Wake Up Dead Man includes Thanos himself Josh Brolin, Tortured Man Andrew Scott, That ’70s and That ’90s Show‘s Mila Kunis, tennis hopeful Josh O’Conner, Civil War‘s Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Kerry Washington, and former Cruella, Glenn Close. There’s also a good chance that more stars will be added to the cast before the production begins this summer. Also plan to see a slew of impressive cameos. It was also revealed that Jeremy Renner has joined the cast, though it’s not clear if he will portray a new character or himself, who already exists in Benoit Blanc’s world in the form of hot sauce. Finally, we can at least hope for the return of Hugh Grant as Benoit’s possible romantic partner who loves to bake.