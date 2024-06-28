What Is Pixar’s Next Movie After ‘Inside Out 2’?

Inside Out 2 is not only the highest-grossing movie of 2024 — it’s one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time. The sequel to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out, which could top $1 billion at the box office this weekend, is already in the top 100 (when not adjusted for inflation) after three weeks in theaters.

Joy, Anger, Sadness, & Co. recently passed Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, and both Deadpools, and they’re coming for Minions: The Rise of Gru, Shrek 2, and a bunch of Harry Potters. The only Pixar films that have grossed more are Finding Nemo ($940 million), Finding Dory ($1 billion), Toy Story 3 ($1 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1 billion), and Incredibles 2 ($1.2 billion).

So what’s next for the animation studio?

There are currently three films on the schedule: Elio (which is directed by Coco writer Adrian Molina and follows “an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide”) on June 13, 2025; a mysteriously untitled film on March 6, 2026; and Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026. You can’t digitally de-age Woody when he never ages!

As for Inside Out 2, featuring breakout character/new worry for children Anxiety, it’s going to keep playing in theaters for months to come before eventually making its Disney+ debut.