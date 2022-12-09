Following an explosive report that claimed Wonder Woman 3 is no longer moving forward as James Gunn prepares to essentially reboot the DC Cinematic Universe, Gunn took to Twitter to do his best to explain the seemingly fluid situation.

“As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Thursday afternoon while attempting to calm fears and prepare fans for the inevitably that he and co-chief Peter Safran will “build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not.”

Later that same day, a new report supported Gunn’s claim that not everything is as it seems. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. did not cancel Wonder Woman 3. Instead, director Patty Jenkins reportedly “walked off the project” after rejecting studio notes from Warner Bros. Film Group Co-Chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. The two didn’t think the latest treatment from Jenkins “worked,” and that’s when the situation went south.

De Luca and Abdy spoke to Jenkins first and communicated that they didn’t get the treatment, didn’t think it was the right direction for the franchise and asked Jenkins if she would consider pitching something else for the IP in another direction. According to one insider, Jenkins refused and let De Luca and Abdy “know that they were wrong, that they didn’t understand her, didn’t understand the character, didn’t understand character arcs and didn’t understand what Jenkins was trying to do.” To underscore her point, according to the first insider, Jenkins sent an email to De Luca that ended with a link to the Wikipedia definition of “character arc.”

Jenkins was offered the opportunity to “pitch a different direction for Wonder Woman,” but she opted to move on to her next film. As for Gunn’s involvement, he was not behind the decision, but Jenkins reportedly wasn’t interested in hearing more about how to keep moving forward with the threequel.

In the meantime, Gal Gadot is reportedly still attached to the iconic DC Comics character. While it does appear that Gunn is moving away from the Snyderverse, the first Wonder Woman film is one of the few successes from that time period, and Gunn has already clarified that he and Safran are still figuring out what to do with the “fractious environment” that they’ve inherited.

(Via The Wrap)