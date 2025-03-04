This past Sunday, Red Rocket director Sean Baker became the only person to win four Oscars in one ceremony for a single movie (in doing so, he beat Walt Disney, who did the same but with four separate movies) with Anora. The Mikey Madison-starring movie scooped up not only Best Picture and Best Actress but also the Director, Editing, and Original Screenplay statuettes, and the movie will soon hit Hulu for streaming. Meanwhile, it’s only natural to wonder what Baker and Madison will choose for their next projects.

That’s been a question that been circling for months, actually, since Madison’s IMDb page has offered no clues, and backstage on Sunday night, Madison didn’t drop any hints either, only that she has “been really trying to remind myself to stay as present as possible throughout all of this, so I don’t know.” The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress added, “I just want to keep making movies … tonight I’m going to go home to my new puppies and probably clean up their mess, and it’s gonna bring me right down to earth.”

As for Baker, he has also remained mysterious, but previously, he told Gold Derby that he will start scouting locations next month:

As for what’s next, Baker says he has plans to start traveling in April after the Oscars to figure out his next location. “Because location is very much involved with the development of these movies and these screenplays,” he says. “I do feel that we will continue with the comedy and lean towards what we’ve been doing already. And all I can say is this: it might have a Jonathan Demme feel.”

Hmm. Clear as mud, but at least a few prominent Anora actors’ plans have been shared with the world. Mark Eydelshteyn (Ivan) will appear in the second season of Prime Video/Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Best Supporting actor nominee Yura Borisov’s (Igor) schedule is jam packed, to say the least.

Look for Anora to surface on Hulu starting March 17.