At least that cliffhanger ending will see followup, so let’s talk about what we can expect when the second season finally arrives.

TV audiences can’t quit their spy and assassin stories coupled with covert romance. Not even Killing Eve‘s Game of Thrones-esque series finale could dampen long-lasting enthusiasm for the fusion of espionage and romance, either, so word of the Mrs. & Mrs. Smith reboot’s renewal was met with enthusiasm. Then silence. Then award nominations. And more silence.

Plot

By all indications, the existing structure will stick. Married assassins will appear as part of a vast network in which Smiths might cross paths with other Smiths. Those Smiths might be out to assassinate the Smiths that accrue too many strikes from the mysterious bosses. The TV show has also taken a very episodic approach, even picking up months later and with unclear timelines on various assassin assignments. (With that said, the show would do well to take a trip back and visit Alexander Skarsgård ^^^ and Eiza González’s John and Jane, if only for an episode, no matter who the next “main” Smiths are.)

For the second season, Donald Glover is onboard as ongoing writer and executive producer. Will he appear onscreen again? That remains a mystery, but his schedule is perpetually packed, and he recently postponed Childish Gambino tour dates over an unexpected medical condition. A similar situation exists for Maya Erskine, who announced a pregnancy last spring.

For that matter, we do not know whether Glover and Erskine’s John and Jane survived the first season finale, but it sure as hell didn’t look possible. With only one bullet left between them and John seemingly close to death, it’s extremely unlikely that either of them survived a hail of bullets (with blasts visible in the window during the season’s closing shot) coming from Parker Posey’s Jane. Speaking of which, Posey recently spoke with Screenrant and disclosed that nobody has called her about the second season. She did, however, praise her John, portrayed by Wagner Moura, as a “a dreamy guy.” Moura’s character surely didn’t recover from his wounds, which adds to the possibility that none of these four characters will return.

Showrunner Francesca Sloane previously declined to confirm or deny who lived and died, although she noted that she and Donald think that these “source” claims are hilarious: “[W]e’re like, ‘Who are these sources?’ We wrote a cliffhanger, we thought about it long and hard. It was one of the first things that we wrote. Why in the world — we haven’t said anything — but why in the world would we ruin a cliffhanger based on a headline?” Erskine has further stressed to Entertainment Weekly the importance of staying mum:

“I totally understand why there’s speculation. It was funny when the article came out proclaiming that we’re not in it because there was no announcement made. But Fran said it best. She talked about how it’s sort of like Christmas: Don’t open the presents until it’s Christmas day. You don’t need to peek inside. I’m trying to follow along in their footsteps because I have a big mouth, and if I could, I would just say everything right now, but I can’t. I don’t want to ruin it.”

News will eventually arrive, but hopefully, that happens soon because the first season arrived nearly a year ago.

Cast

With the way that both Maya Erskine and Donald Glover have been down for teasing (both on late night shows), it sounds like they could be in for a quick cameo, maybe pre-death if their characters didn’t survive for more. Perhaps they will even take the form of Ultra High Risk Smiths that Parker Posey and Wagner Maura did in the first season. But if they do not return, and a central pair of Smiths enter the assassin field this season (and Deadline has reported that this is the case), the return of supporting cast members Michaela Coel or Paul “Hot Neighbor” Dano would be a joy, too.

Bottom line, however, is that Amazon hasn’t announced a replacement set of main assassins or who might return, but Variety has reported that Anora‘s Mark Eydelshteyn has been added to the cast in some shape or form.