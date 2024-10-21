Tornado Wrangler Glen Powell has already moved on to filming (maybe) 8 other films since his time on Twisters, but that’s alright. The world can still enjoy this not-sequel at home, right now on VOD, but also soon as part of a streaming package. Do you want some more positive news? Daisy Edgar-Jones is as charming as her male co-star, and there’s enough time to prepare for authentic line dancing before the touchdown happens.

When And Where Will Twisters Be Streaming?

Mark your weather calendars for November 15, which is (by most meteorological standards) safely outside tornado season in the U.S., but hey, you never know these days when weather will get wilder than usual. So batten down those hatches and strut on over to Peacock to watch the goods, complete with an absurdly controversial ending that shouldn’t be divisive, but at least the disappointment was relatively harmless.

Now, will there be a third film? Twisters grossed $370 million worldwide, so the forecast seems optimal, unless Glen Powell’s schedule never opens up again. He’s got The Running Man reboot, Top Gun: Maverick, and countless other dates on his calendar, and good for him.

Twisters not only stars Powell and Edgar-Jones but also Anthony Ramos, Katy O’Brian, Sasha Lane, Maura Tierney, and David Corenswet.