When Does ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Come Out In Theaters?

After years of hinting, scheming, and being vaguely threatening about it, Avatar: The Way Of Water is finally heading to theaters…for better or for worse!

The long-awaited second installment in the franchise brings the cast back to the lush blue planet of Pandora where the Na’vi are thriving and majestically riding aquatic animals, and those pesky humans are still trying to ruin everything and take their resources (sound familiar?).

The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Here is the official description:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The Way Of Water is the first in a series of announced sequels that will hopefully come out within the next 50 years, but you can never be too sure with Cameron. While the hype might have died down a bit since the first movie soared into theaters in 2009, the director insists that the movie will reignite that, uh, passion for the franchise!

Just like its predecessor, Avatar: The Way Of Water will make its way into theaters just in time for the holiday season on December 16th. There have been no updates as to when (or if) the movie will make its way onto streaming, though don’t hold your breath just yet. Get it?! Ha!