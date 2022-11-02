The sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever is almost here — and it only took 13 years. The Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has released the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which director James Cameron claims will make you sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open. Never doubt James Cameron (or take him to a Marvel movie).

The trailer above begins underwater (a flex), showing off the majesty of Pandora’s aquatic life. We also meet Jake and Neytiri’s kids, who probably won’t be as into Guns N’ Roses as John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and get a hint of the war to come. “The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together, [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live,” Sigourney Weaver said. “It’s very much based on Jim’s family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet, opens on December 16.