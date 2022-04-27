James Cameron once promised that his Avatar sequels would make you “sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open.” We’ll have to wait and see if his prophecy came true, but the first footage from Avatar 2 — which has an official title, Avatar: The Way of Water — premiered on Wednesday at CinemaCon.

The footage isn’t online, but Deadline has a description:

Avatar 2 takes place in and around the ocean. Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) have children. “Wherever we go,” says Sully, “this family is our fortress.” The sequel looks even more jaw dropping in its deep-blue visuals than the 2009 film. All new creatures: We see the Na’vi on flying fish bird creatures, communing with a whale, and yet somehow divided despite their affinity with nature: The alien people are split, battling against each other in a guns vs. arrows fight. It’s truly a whole new world upping the stakes of the previous 3x Oscar winning film.

The trailer will debut in theaters before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which comes out on May 6, before being released online the following week.

Avatar 2, which stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, CCH Pounder, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel (let James Cameron direct Fast X), opens on December 16.