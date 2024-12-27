When Is ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Coming Out On Netflix?

Cinema’s greatest monster is back. No, not Nosferatu, but Feathers McGraw.

The evil penguin, who first appeared in 1993’s Oscar-winning The Wrong Trousers, returns in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, the meticulous claymation film from Aardman Animations finds Feathers enacting revenge on Wallace and Gromit for getting him locked up in prison by reprogramming Wallace’s robotic garden gnome.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (which has a perfect 100 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes) premiered in the U.K. on Christmas on BBC One, but when will the film be out everywhere else? Thankfully, it’s a short wait: Vengeance Most Fowl premieres on Netflix on January 3, 2025.

Here’s more:

Aardman’s four-time Academy Award-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

You can watch the delightful trailer below.