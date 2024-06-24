The rest of 2024 is looking scary good for horror movie fans. There’s MaXXXine and Longlegs in July, Cuckoo and Alien: Romulus in August, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in September, Smile 2 in October, and all the way in December, maybe the most anticipated title of them all.

Focus Features has released the first teaser trailer for Nosferatu, a long-in-the-works remake of 1922’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror from writer and director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman). The film is described as a “gothic tale of obsession” between a haunted young woman (played by Lily Rose-Depp) and the terrifying vampire (Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok) infatuated with her, which causes “untold horror in its wake.”

You can watch the eerie teaser trailer above.

“It’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie,” Eggers told Empire about Nosferatu. “And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.” He also praised Skarsgård’s performance. “I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there.”

Nosferatu, which also stars Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe, opens in theaters on December 25. Nosferatu is… a Christmas movie?