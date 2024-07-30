When (And Where) Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Be On Streaming?

Deadpool has officially taken over the summer thanks to some well-timed interviews and one particularly entertaining episode of Hot Ones, but it’s really Wolverine who can take the credit for the film’s success. Deadpool & Wolverine would not be doing nearly as well if it wasn’t for Hugh Jackman’s incredible charm… and that popcorn bucket.

If you haven’t been able to make a trip out to your local theater, you might get spoiled when it comes to the various cameos and surprises. On the other hand, you might not care about that stuff, so feel free to wait until you can stream all of Ryan’s R-rated antics from the comfort of your own home. Sometimes those theaters can be a bit much.

Just like the other Deadpool and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the flick will eventually land on Disney+, though that could be a while. These movies generally become available on Disney+ roughly 45 to 90 days after their theatrical debut. Since Deadpool & Wolverine landed in theaters on July 26, the earliest we can expect it to stream will be sometime in November. Of course, this depends on how well the movie does in theaters.

Considering that the movie has made a reported $235.7 million thus far, Disney/Marvel may choose to keep it in theaters for as long as they can. There’s a good chance that Deadpool & Wolverine will land on streaming sometime around the holidays, which will be some R-rated fun for the whole family!