When Will ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Be On Streaming?

If you didn’t have time to see Anya Taylor-Joy do car stunts in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga over the holiday weekend, you’re not alone. Despite early praise for the film, the Mad Max installment failed to get a larger audience. Perhaps it’s because it’s getting too hot out to watch Chris Hemsworth doing all of that.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Story is a Warner Bros movie, meaning it will land on Max eventually. While it won’t be anytime soon, we can make an estimated guess based on other WB releases.

Dune: Part Two arrived on Max on May 21, a little over two months after Timmy & Co. hit theaters. Using this logic, we can assume that Furiosa will land on the streamer some time in late July. Of course, this could always be sooner if Warner Bros decides that the theatrical run is over. On the upside, the flick will likely get a digital release before it heads to streaming.

Here is the official synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Don’t forget: you can always stream Mad Mad: Fury Road now on Max.