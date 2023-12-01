Oh, what a day, what a lovely day: the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer is here.

The fifth film in George Miller’s Mad Max series is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the best movies of the 2010s. This time, Imperator Furiosa is portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, not Charlize Theron. The trailer begins with Furiosa wandering a dry wasteland; she’s been taken from her family by “a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” according to the official plot synopsis. Dementus is played by Chris Hemsworth, who described his character as “a very violent, insane, brutal person” who was “birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed. He’s learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him and it’s a very manipulative charisma.”

You can watch the trailer above. Spoiler: it looks great. Here’s more:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which also stars Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles, comes out on May 24, 2024.