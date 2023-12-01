After Warner Bros. unleashed the first trailer for Furiosa, a prequel to George Miller’s action masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road, fans didn’t know how to react to the explosive trailer thanks to one very wild creative choice: Chris Hemsworth‘s prosthetic nose.

Through much of the trailer, Hemsworth is barely recognizable as he interacts with Anya Taylor-Joy’s young Furiosa and cements himself as another bombastic villain in Miller’s post-apocalyptic saga. Clearly, the Thor star bares a close resemblance to his brother and future Witcher Liam Hemsworth. Social media, on the other hand, decided to let the Bradley Cooper jokes fly. The actor wore a controversial prosthetic nose for his performance in Maestro, and Hemsworth may be giving that schnozz a run for its money.

You can see some of the reactions to the Furiosa trailer below:

Everyone is talking about the CGI in the Furiosa trailer but what about Chris Hemsworth’s nose?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/4MarzMCM1B — MariaLattila🎈 (@marialattila) December 1, 2023

Im sorry, but i dont know what looks more fake, the CGI or Chris Hemsworth prosthesis nose😭 https://t.co/Ixf3RGLF5S — Mel🤍 (@Mel_Prada04) December 1, 2023

So did George Miller give Chris Hemsworth that prosthetic nose because otherwise long haired, bearded Hemsworth in barbarian gear just scans "Thor" to the general audience? — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) December 1, 2023

Move over Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose because Chris Hemsworth's prosthetic nose is here pic.twitter.com/S6NyQebVNu — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) November 30, 2023

Yo they gave Chris Hemsworth that Ringo Starr nose https://t.co/uWD0vgDrWB — Lurrrs 🐝 (@Darth_Nalgas_) December 1, 2023

Chris Hemsworth with a fake nose…..George Miller does have a twisted mind indeed — machine gun kelly reichardt (@LingoUnbound) December 1, 2023

chris hemsworth texting bradley cooper to see if he still has the nose https://t.co/9GzMKIhqlS — guy (@guymrdth) November 30, 2023

I want Chris Hemsworth's nose to get bigger throughout the runtime, like this but a whole movie. https://t.co/XQMOvUcY6k pic.twitter.com/7zte0lPO5P — SCOOPSLASS 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TerminalShkreli) December 1, 2023

However, not everyone was hating on the nose. Some Mad Max fans were here for Hemsworth’s look in the trailer:

Look more like THOR here, than in the THOR movie itself 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E9bUzsibvw — Cellacy (@lyp_ton1) November 30, 2023

We're not ready for the Chris Hemsworth fake nose/freak voice combo in Furiosa — RTL3 (@RussellLatshaw) December 1, 2023

oh they made Chris Hemsworth a fucking freak we are so back https://t.co/IluU6wJPOK pic.twitter.com/MNApVqYVx2 — coffee minus one (@eventualforever) November 30, 2023

So, anyone else thinking that Chris Hemsworth is playing pre and post breathing mask Immortan Joe? Would explain the prosthetic nose.pic.twitter.com/w5s6eYzwcI — Digital Suicide (@DigitalSuicide5) December 1, 2023

Love Chris Hemsworth’s look as it continues the tradition of colourful villains across the #MadMaxSaga pic.twitter.com/H0DcBcBk8h — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_Mik3) December 1, 2023

you can bet Chris Hemsworth’s prosthetic Spirit Halloween nose I will be seated opening night for Furiosa — mistermatty.bsky.social (@mappewpwellps) December 1, 2023

Here’s the official synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rides into theaters on May 24, 2024.