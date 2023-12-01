Chris Hemsworth Nose Fake Prosthetic Furiosa
Warner Bros.
Movies

‘Mad Max’ Fans Are Distracted By Chris Hemsworth’s Prosthetic Nose In The ‘Furiosa’ Trailer: ‘Move Over Bradley Cooper’

After Warner Bros. unleashed the first trailer for Furiosa, a prequel to George Miller’s action masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road, fans didn’t know how to react to the explosive trailer thanks to one very wild creative choice: Chris Hemsworth‘s prosthetic nose.

Through much of the trailer, Hemsworth is barely recognizable as he interacts with Anya Taylor-Joy’s young Furiosa and cements himself as another bombastic villain in Miller’s post-apocalyptic saga. Clearly, the Thor star bares a close resemblance to his brother and future Witcher Liam Hemsworth. Social media, on the other hand, decided to let the Bradley Cooper jokes fly. The actor wore a controversial prosthetic nose for his performance in Maestro, and Hemsworth may be giving that schnozz a run for its money.

You can see some of the reactions to the Furiosa trailer below:

However, not everyone was hating on the nose. Some Mad Max fans were here for Hemsworth’s look in the trailer:

Here’s the official synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rides into theaters on May 24, 2024.

