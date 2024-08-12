It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni, performed well enough over opening weekend that a sequel seems inevitable. If that happens, Baldoni curiously doesn’t seem interested in the gig, but for now, he can bask in box-office glory because after this film and Anyone But You, audiences have demonstrated that they are (at least selectively) ready to buy tickets for romcoms again.
Like the above-mentioned film starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell (and No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence), It Ends With Us happens to be a Sony movie, so the streaming window and service are simple to predict.
When (And Where) Will It Ends With Us Be On Streaming?
Sony Pictures has an ongoing agreement with Netflix for exclusive streaming rights for recent theatrical releases after 120 days. That means that, as with the aforementioned movies, you’ll be able to access It Ends With Us on Netflix at around the four-month mark, which will put the streaming release date somewhere in mid-December.
Additionally, it’s worth noting that Sony usually only drops these particular movies on ad-free plans to begin. That plan could change at any point, but it’s safest to plan on It Ends With Us (based upon the Colleen Hoover book of the same name) debuting on only ad-free plans when it comes to Netflix.