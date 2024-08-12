When (And Where) Will ‘It Ends With Us’ Be On Streaming?

It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni, performed well enough over opening weekend that a sequel seems inevitable. If that happens, Baldoni curiously doesn’t seem interested in the gig, but for now, he can bask in box-office glory because after this film and Anyone But You, audiences have demonstrated that they are (at least selectively) ready to buy tickets for romcoms again.

Like the above-mentioned film starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell (and No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence), It Ends With Us happens to be a Sony movie, so the streaming window and service are simple to predict.