When Will ‘Monkey Man’ Be Streaming On Peacock?

After years of killing it as an actor, Dev Patel got to kill it — and kill some bad guys — as a director.

Monkey Man is the Oscar nominee’s directorial debut. And what a debut! The action movie stars Patel as an unnamed man living in India who wears a gorilla mask in underground fights, befriends a dog, and gets revenge on the corrupt figures who killed his mom. There’s even a shirtless training montage in a hijra community. Soon you’ll be able to enjoy all that on streaming.

Monkey Man makes its streaming debut on Peacock on June 14.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

You can watch the trailer for Monkey Man below.