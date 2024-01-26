Last year, after John Wick “retired,” it seemed like we would be left without a rugged hitman to cheer on, despite his overly violent ways. Luckily, Dev Patel decided to jump in and fill the Wick-shaped hole in our hearts with his new movie Monkey Man by knocking the lights out of everyone around him. He knows exactly what the fans want.

The film is inspired by the ancient legend of Hanuman and was entirely shot in Mumbai. It also marks Patel’s directorial debut.

The movie was originally set for a Netflix release after the streamer acquired the rights in 2021, but now it’s heading to the big screen thanks to Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw and Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele caught an early viewing and was so impressed by Patel’s project that he decided it needed a wide release. Here is the official synopsis:

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Monkey Man will hit theaters on April 5th. The cast also includes Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande. Check out the action-packed trailer above.

