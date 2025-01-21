The Peaky Blinders movie will, by all indications, not head into theaters and will simply stream on Netflix (while also airing on BBC). Hey, it worked for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie , and it makes even more sense for Tommy Shelby and his remaining crew to stick with their usual home base. Also, heading straight onto Netflix presumably means a speedier arrival than jockeying for a multiplex spot for what is essentially a super long episode , so let’s not waste any more time getting to the point.

When Will The Peaky Blinders Movie Come Out On Netflix?

Netflix revealed that filming completed on December 19, 2024, and series creator Steven Knight recently spoke with Deadline and fielded the release date subject. As Knight described the situation, “it’s a bit too soon for [a specific date announcement],” but “you can sort of work out that it will be about a year.”

So, Peaky Blinders for the holiday season? That seems like the perfect gift and a handy way to silence uncomfortable family discussions. Then a series binge watch could follow, and we might even receive speedy news of a followup series. After all, Knight has suggested that this movie will launch a spin off, and although everybody would love to see Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons receive his own show, that will surely not happen.

Instead, one or more of Tommy’s sons (most likely Duke, which appears to be Barry Keoghan’s mystery role) will be taking over the criminal empire. But if you cannot wait for more of Knight’s underground realm, he will soon unleash another gangster series starring Peaky veteran Stephen Graham. That series, A Thousand Blows, streams via Hulu on February 21.