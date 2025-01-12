For those who wondered how Cillian Murphy would have time to appear in both the Peaky Blinders movie and 28 Years Later, well, there’s been a development. Last week, word arrived that the latter project counts him as an executive producer, but his Jim character will not appear onscreen. Tommy Shelby OBE fans need not worry, though. By Order Of The Peaky Fookin’ Blinders, Tommy remains alive, and Cillian will be front and center in this film. Creator Stephen Knight’s gangster show is making “six seasons and a movie” happen long before Community will, and after the movie took the gang back to Birmingham, Knight has been talking, so let’s get caught up on what to expect.

Release Date Filming wrapped on December 19, 2024. Netflix celebrated the occasion with a photo (taken by Robert Viglasky) of Cillian in character as Tommy alongside newcomer Barry Keoghan. What will this mean for release timing? When quizzed on a precise date, Steven Knight told Deadline that “it’s a bit too soon for that,” but he added, “you can sort of work out that it will be about a year.” It sounds like we could have a Very Peaky Christmas for The Immortal Man, which still appears to be the film’s title. FYI before that happens, Knight devotees can also drink in A Thousand Blows (with Hayden Stagg actor Stephen Graham) and perhaps House Of Guinness, too. Knight is a busy guy, but Tommy Shelby is clearly top priority. Cast We have been keeping a running list of who will and won’t be back for this movie, but to sum up confirmed names, TV cast returns include Stephen Graham (as Hayden Stagg), Sophie Rundle (as Ada Shelby Thorne), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Ian Peck (Curly), and Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs). We probably will not be seeing Paul Anderson since there has been radio silence on that issue following legal issues for the Arthur Shelby actor. Those who will almost certainly return but haven’t been explicitly confirmed are Sam Claflin (as Sir Oswald Mosely, fascist/Hitler ally) and Tom Hardy (as Alfie Solomons), who has expressed interest in returning and even did some trolling (he called it “punting”) for good measure. Bringing Alfie back in a WWII-set story could line the Jewish gangster back up in another plot to target Mosely, and although Alfie repeatedly betrayed Tommy (and you know, the whole shooting thing happened), their irresistible dynamic feels necessary to revisit, if only for a few scenes. New additions will include Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan with the latter heavily speculated to be portraying (and multiple hints support that theory) Duke Shelby, Tommy’s illegitimate son who surfaced in the show’s sixth season and rightfully helped push Finn out the door.