Plenty of righteous fuss has made on which Peaky Blinders stars will return for Steven Knight’s untitled Netflix movie. Naturally, the project couldn’t happen without Cillian Murphy staring into the face of WWII as Tommy Shelby OBE, and other confirmed comebacks include Steven Graham (as Hayden Stagg), Sophie Rundle (as Ava Thorne), Packy Lee (as Johnny Dogs), Ned Dennehy (as Charlie Strong), and Ian Peck (as Curly).

Tom Hardy remains an unknown as Alfie Solomons, although an appearance feels obligatory, and Hardy’s real-life spouse, Charlotte Riley, could be back as May Carleton. Sadly, signs point toward Paul Anderson’s Arthur Shelby not being part of the movie, but there will be several new faces joining the story.

Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan will surface in unspecified roles, but Barry (shown above ^^^ with Dunkirk co-star Cillian) is the most intriguing addition. The film’s IMDb page doesn’t offer the name of his character, but whispers swirl about how he would be a natural fit as a Shelby, specifically one of Tommy’s sons. As viewers know, Tommy decided during the sixth season that his legacy would be neatly divvied up by his male progeny. Tommy envisioned Charlie (his son with Grace) taking over the legit side of Shelby Company Limited with his relatively newfound son, Erasmus (“Duke”), taking over the more unsavory, illegal aspects of the business.

Tommy didn’t die as he expected (whew), but that’s beside our current point. In the TV series, Duke was portrayed by Conrad Khan, but Tommy’s son who grew up with his traveling gypsy mother would have aged up several years for this movie. Could he now look like Barry Keoghan? Perhaps. Earlier this month, Netflix revealed a peek at Barry in character:

Sure looks like he fits right in, but hey, let’s zoom in on that hand tattoo:

By order of the Peaky Fookin’ Blinders, that’s the wagon wheel found on the flag of the Romani people, which makes Duke seem like a slam dunk, since he grew up practicing the nomadic lifestyle of the traveling Romanichal. In fact, this tattoo seems awfully telling unless it’s a diversion tactic for Barry to be portraying a Lee family member who has never before been seen onscreen.