When it comes to Zack Snyder’s movies, you’re going to see them the way he wants you to see them. Even if it’s not the first viewing or the theatrical cut, eventually, he will get your eyes in front of his final vision.

Snyder’s latest project has been the Rebel Moon franchise, which might only have a modest fan base thanks to negative reviews, but that won’t stop Snyder from releasing what he wants. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire had a short theatrical release in December 2023, and its followup, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, landed on Netflix in April.

Now, the R-rated directors cut of both films will land on Netflix this week on August 2nd at 3 am EST/ 12 am PST. And they are going to be pretty long!

Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice Of Blood clocks in at 3 hours 21 minutes, while Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse Of Forgiveness runs for 2 hours 50 minutes. He essentially added in a whole new movie’s worth of footage. Snyder told Cinema Blend: “There was a conversation around the rating and the runtime, where they felt like we could make a slightly more commercial version of this movie if we kept the rating to PG 13, and the runtime to right around two hours. That was a conversation. They felt like, based on their data, that that would be more viewable. And so I was like, ‘Okay.’ That was part of the negotiation. I had definitely written an R-rated movie,” Snyder revealed.

After the initial release, Snyder pushed for another cut. “We were in a negotiation, and we came up with this idea of having these director’s cuts in addition to the PG-13 (version). Because I absolutely felt like the movie that I wrote and the movie that I wanted to make, of course, is this longer R-rated movie that you’ll see.”

Check out the trailer below: