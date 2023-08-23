In a move that nobody could have seen coming, Zack Snyder is already promoting a director’s cut for Rebel Moon, a film that hasn’t even started streaming on Netflix yet. The sci-fi epic, which originally started as a Star Wars pitch, has been split into two movies thanks to Snyder’s notorious penchant for making massive films. We’re talking about a guy who infamously delivered a four-hour “Snyder Cut” for Justice League.

That said, the first installment of Rebel Moon — now titled Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire — was made for Netflix who gave Snyder full creative freedom to deliver his sci-fi epic. The only one who could’ve held back Zack Snyder’s vision is Zack Snyder, but apparently, that still left him itching to cram an extra hour of footage into a film without a revealed runtime yet. Considering Rebel Moon ballooned into two movies, we’re guessing it’s long.

Via Tudum:

I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version. You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version.

According to the director, he purposefully shot footage just for the extended cut because, well, that’s how Zack Snyder rolls.

“We shot scenes just for the director’s cut,” Snyder said. “So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I’m really excited about it!”

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire premieres December 22 on Netflix.

