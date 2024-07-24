Where (And When) Will ‘The Bikeriders’ Hit Streaming?

Did you get a chance to celebrate National Motorcycle Day?! As always, the holiday is celebrated the second Friday in July (obviously) and yet it seems to be overlooked by most. But soon you’ll get a chance to redeem yourself by streaming The Bikeriders and making motorcycle king Norman Reedus proud.

The Bikeriders stars Tom Hardy with another ambiguous accent, Austin Butler, and Reedus as the members of a midwestern motorcycle gang in the ’60s and ’70s. The Jeff Nichols film is based on Danny Lyon’s photo book of the same name, which followed various members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Butler portrays Benny, a young and eager member of the motorcycle gang led by Johnny (Hardy). The club begins to expand and evolve, and Benny’s loyalty is tested as the gang gets caught up in the gritty and violent underworld.

After a long journey, the movie will stream exclusively on Peacock starting August 9. It’s just enough time to find a good helmet. But wait! There’s more motorcycle fun.

The movie will finally be available for purchase on digital on August 9 and Blu-ray and DVD on August 13. The digital editions will feature exclusive bonus material that includes interviews with the cast, a behind-the-scenes look at production, and a deep dive into writer/director Nichols. This way, you’ll be prepared for National Motorcycle Day next year.