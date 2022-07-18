Earlier this year Brie Larson let it slip to our own Jason Tabrys that it was “one hundred percent” her “dream” to join the Fast & Furious franchise. Mere weeks later, the world learned that the Captain Marvel star joined the car-culture franchise. The upcoming installment (of the chaotically-titled franchise) will be called Fast X, and there’s been plenty of director-shuffle drama on the table, but it sure looks like there’s a lot of on-set love, too.

Vin Diesel certainly had fun with Jason Momoa also joining the crew and doing his best Whitesnake video impression, but Brie’s also firmly in the family as well. She posted an Instagram entry to wish a happy birthday to Vin, and this should stir up some hefty anticipation, since she used the F-word.

Previously, Brie told Uproxx, “Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun.” And at that point, Brie was either lobbying hard, or something was already in the works. Mere months later, she was on set with Vin, and he posted his own shoutout to the MCU star. Yep, he tossed out a “family” reference as well.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19, 2023.