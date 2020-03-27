Four years after the release of ColleGrove, the hit collaboration between 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, the rappers are ready for a follow-up. 2 Chainz has revealed that the long-awaited ColleGrove 2 is on its way, and it is coming sometime this year.

While in quarantine, 2 Chainz hopped on an Instagram live session to chat with fans about his upcoming projects and even play a few snippets of unreleased tracks. During the livestream, the rapper revealed coveted details about ColleGrove 2. “I’m also dropping ColleGrove 2 this year,” he said. “Just know that gon drop, all that secret surprise sh*t.”

.@2chainz confirmed on IG Live that we will be getting ColleGrove 2 this year 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/eV16exZeyR — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) March 27, 2020

Along with announcing the album 2 Chainz excited fans by previewing a collaborative track with Wayne’s hard-hitting verse. “Give my people power now we power fiends / This addiction feeling like a boxer stepping out the ring / you swing and miss, we critically thinking about the critics up in critical condition,” Weezy raps on the forthcoming track.

Upcoming Lil Wayne x 2 Chainz song … Wayne still raps better than everyone else pic.twitter.com/2uKYAQi62Z — Hip Hop Hot Cakes (@hh_hotcakes) March 27, 2020

ColleGrove 2 has been a long time coming. Just after the first record’s release, 2 Chainz said “there’s plenty” more music from the duo while Weezy confirmed that a follow-up was “already done.” Back in 2018, 2 Chainz teased fans about the project’s release by saying he and Weezy had “another 1 on the way.”

Watch 2 Chainz’s announcement above.