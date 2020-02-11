2 Chainz And T.R.U. Get The Job Done In The Menacing ‘Jefe Sh*t’ Video

Following in the vein of fellow Atlanta trap rap luminaries like Gucci Mane (Bricksquad 1017) and Future (Freebandz), 2 Chainz recently announced the creation of his own label with a stable of upcoming young artists, The Real University — or T.R.U. (not to be confused with TRU, the three-piece No Limit rap group comprised of Master P, Silkk, and C-Murder).

The label has slowly rolled out each of its members with a different solo track over the past month, introducing the world to Hott LockedN, Skooly, Sleepy Rose, and Worl. The rollout has finally culminated in the release of their first group album, No Face, No Case today, along with lead group single, “Jefe Sh*t,” which you can play above. The video introduces each member as they rap in an abandoned warehouse.

The first member of the crew to receive his own track was Hott LockedN, who went with “G-Wagon” as his first track. That was followed by Sleepy Rose’s “Woo” a week later, then Skooly’s own single “How I Feel,” on which he opted to also highlight fellow Atlanta rising stars NoCap and QuandoRondo. Finally, Worl dropped his “New Levels New Devils” video last week, before the four rappers united like the Avengers under 2 Chainz’s Nick Fury to release their group album.

No Face, No Case is out now on Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Press play on “Jefe Sh*t” above.

T.R.U. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.